Spain’s Andalucia & Costa del Sol Promote FREE Covid-Free Security Seal for Qualifying Tourism & Hospitality Firms

The Junta of Andalucia has announced a free ‘Andalucia Segura’ security seal to Covid-free qualifying establishments to promote confidence in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

THE Andalucia Segura security seal will be offered to hospitality and tourism establishments that meet all the Covid-19 health and safety requirements, in a bid to attract more customers and tourists.

According to Andalucia’s Minister of Tourism Juan Marín, 170 tourism and hospitality companies in the region already have the security seal, and another 15,000 have shown interest in getting one. The Junta aims to promote the benefits of the security seal further by informing companies in the region about how to get that seal and the benefits of having one through social media campaigns starting from Monday June 8. “It will be a completely free service for companies, given that they have suffered a lack of income and huge losses since the lockdown,” stated Marín.

A second campaign will be launched from June 22 to educate residents and tourists about the benefits of buying from an establishment with the Andalucia Segura seal, and the safety and hygiene procedures required by qualifying establishments. “Customers will also be able to check the authenticity of a seal displayed in an establishment through a QR code that can be scanned by their mobile phone,” added Marin.

The budget for these campaigns come from Andalucia’s recent 22.5 million euro investment to boost the tourism and hospitality sector.