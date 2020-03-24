Important Announcement by La Sala Group Marbella







To all members of the medical profession based between Marbella and Benavista…

The Sala Group would like to take this opportunity to express their gratitude to all of your, for hard work and commitment during this challenging time. As a token of our appreciation we will prepare and deliver a quantity of meals to your home FREE of charge during the lockdown period.

Available every Monday and Thursday between 5.30-6.30pm, request your FREE meal by emailing megan@salagroupholdings.com with your name, address and copy of your Medical Work ID.

Doctors and Nurses in the Marbella Community, please reach out today and allow us to take care of you!

STAY HOME. STAY SAFE.



