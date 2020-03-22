Marbella’s Mayor joins fight against coronavirus pandemic by volunteering at Spain’s Costa Del Sol Hospital







Marbella’s Mayor Ángeles Muñoz, who’s also a qualified medical doctor, has volunteered her services at Hospital Comarcal Costa Del Sol, to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Given that she’s officially the Mayor of Marbella, she could only be legally incorporated as a ‘volunteer’, despite the fact that she is a qualified medic.

According to close sources, she wanted to join in the fight to combat the pandemic by offering her services to the health authorities, for personal reasons. She is expected to start work at the hospital on Saturday.

