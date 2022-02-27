Spain to send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

20 tons of humanitarian aid will be sent to Ukraine from Spain, including medical supplies



As reported by Jose Manuel Albares, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday, February 26, Spain is to send 20 tons of humanitarian aid, including medicines and medical supplies worth more than €150,000 to the war-torn country of Ukraine.

Under the umbrella of a Team Europe initiative, the transportation will be carried out by road, at a reported cost of €10,000. This Saturday, Mr Albares attended the reception of the first shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which will depart from the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase in Madrid.

Mr Albares was accompanied by Dmytro Matiuschenko, the charge d’affaires of the Ukrainian embassy in Spain, as well as Anton Leis, the director of the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and for Development.

“Spain, as a people with strong roots in solidarity, is extraordinarily sensitive to the profound suffering of the Ukrainian population”, said Albares during his visit. He also took the opportunity to reiterate his strongest condemnation of Russian aggression against the Ukrainian people.

Significant population movements, mainly towards the western border, have been caused by the conflict in Eastern Europe. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their country, heading for the borders of neighbouring nations. This in turn has caused an increase in basic needs, and, in particular, in the health and shelter sectors.

This shipment responds to a request made before the European Civil Protection Mechanism, on February 15, by the Ukrainian government, in anticipation of the worsening of the humanitarian situation.

Ukraine’s appeal includes goods to meet urgent needs: health products and medicines, vehicles, personal protective equipment, blankets, and tents, among other items.

🇷🇺🇺🇦🇪🇸 | El Ministro de Exteriores, José Manuel Albares asiste a la base de Torrejón de Ardoz a la recepción del material para el primer envío de material humanitario a #Ucrania para apoyar a la población en situación de vulnerabilidad.pic.twitter.com/5PYMlZm53z — Interlogos (@Inter_logos) February 26, 2022



