According to reports on Sky News Russian invasion forces have reached Kyiv after unleashing airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital.

In what is the largest attack on a European country since the Second World War, the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that the city had “defensive phase” as air raid sirens and gunfire were heard near the government district.

With Russian tanks just miles away, residents have been told to stay at home and to avoid “active military operations” in the Obolon district.

According to reports from the city, the three million residents have faced a barrage of explosions, with residents huddled in shelters.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said: “Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv” continuing he said “Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany.”

Photos posted by Klitschko and the emergency services showed a damaged residential building with three people said to be injured, one in critical condition.

Earlier on Friday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who remains in Kyiv, said 137 Ukrainians have been killed and 316 injured since the invasion began.

As the Russian invasion reaches Ukraine’s capital Kyiv the West looks on seemingly helpless or unwilling to bring it to an end, with all the claims from countries like the UK proving to just be talk.

