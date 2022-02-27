Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to be held

Diplomats from Russia and Ukraine are set to meet for peace talks



Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine has announced that peace talks with Russia will take place. Diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv will reportedly meet “without preconditions”, on the border with Belarus, near the Prypyat River.

With the conflict now in its fourth day, Putin earlier today, Sunday, February 28, placed his nuclear forces on high alert.

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader is the man responsible for brokering this meeting, and according to Zelenskyy’s office, he “has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks, and return”.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, in a televised address, said, “Today, we were as close as ever to the entry of Belarus armed forces into the war. This is why President Zelensky and President Lukashenko spoke today. We have to defend our northern flank and we have to minimise the threats coming from there”.

Kubela continued, “So we agreed to send a delegation to the location on the Ukrainian-Belarus border, and we go there to listen to what Russia has to say. We are going there to say what we think of this war and Russia’s actions”.

“I think the fact Russia wants to talk without any pre-conditions or any ultimatums, without any demands addressed to Ukraine, is already a victory for Ukraine”, he concluded.

Ukraine’s President had previously refused to enter into any negotiations with Belarus, but assurances of no military action from Lukashenko as long as talks went ahead, clearly changed his mind about it, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

