Russian missile strike hits nuclear waste disposal site outside Kyiv

By
Chris King
-
0
Russian airstrike hits nuclear waste disposal site outside Kyiv
Russian airstrike hits nuclear waste disposal site outside Kyiv. image: [email protected]_H_R

Nuclear waste disposal site outside Kyiv hit by a Russian missile strike

According to local Ukrainian news website BNO, in the early hours of this Sunday, February 27, Russian missiles made a direct hit just outside the capital Kyiv, on a nuclear waste disposal site.

A report on their website said, ‘As a result of the mass bombing of Kyiv with all types of anti-aircraft and missile weapons available to the Russian Federation, their missiles hit the radioactive waste disposal site of the Kyiv Branch of the State Specialized enterprise ‘Radon”.

Initial reports from BNO said there was no evidence of any radioactive leak, but pointed out that during the strike, ‘the automated radiation monitoring system failed’. The worst-case scenario would be that dangerous nuclear material could have been spilled.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

They elaborated more by saying that once it is safe to enter the area without being under attack, then an examination would take place to check for any radioactive material, but that a ‘preliminary assessment’ showed no active threat.

Vladimir Putin is allegedly furious at his military’s slow progress, with Ukrainian forces putting up a far greater resistance than the Kremlin is said to have expected. At least 240 civilians have been killed so far according to the latest official figures from the UN.

The Kyiv Independent reported that near the eastern city of Kharkiv, not far from the border with Russia, a gas pipeline has been blown up. An oil depot at the Vasylkiv Air Base was also targeted and blown up, about 40 miles south of Kyiv.


It is unclear if anybody was injured in the gas pipeline explosion, but footage posted on social media showed a huge mushroom cloud filling the sky, with balls of flame shooting up.

Footage of the Vasylkiv attack, uploaded by Nexta, the Ukrainian TV station, showed clouds of black smoke, along with a clip of the moment the depot was hit, as the night sky lit up with a bright white glow.

Fumes released by the fire following the explosion can be harmful, and residents as distant as Kyiv have been instructed to keep all windows closed as a precaution, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here