MALAGA Province wants to woo North America cruise liners back and is discussing the advantages of the port over the next few days.

The pandemic quickly brought an end to the worldwide holiday cruise industry and many of Spain’s ports which attracted tourists became almost like ghost towns.

As the industry is beginning to recover, the Malaga Provincial Council is working hard to try to encourage cruise companies to return to Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

Running from Tuesday February 22 until Friday February 25 a huge team has been meeting with the main North American shipping companies to discuss with them the advantages of using Malaga.

The Malaga delegation consists of representatives of the Port Authority, Malagaport, the Malaga City Tourist Department, Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning, the Andalcian Regional Government’s Department of Tourism with the added collaboration of Suncruise Andalucia and Malaga Cruise Port.

The expectation is that major international companies will be made aware of the opportunity offered by both the port and the destination, not only of the capital, but also of the province and the region as a whole.

This promotion will take place in a virtual format, so shipping companies based in cities such as Los Angeles and Seattle will be incorporated, along with the traditional ones based in Miami.

Companies involved include the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Virgin, NCL-Regent-Oceania, Windstar, Carnival, Azamara, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, The World and Holland-Seabourn

The conference aims not only to increase ship calls in Malaga, but also to influence the decision of companies to choose this destination as a base port (fixed departure and arrival venue for international cruise ships).

The hospitality industry as well as retail outlets need tourism to help support their businesses and therefore the cruise market is an important one for the province.

