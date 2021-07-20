Malaga Port Authority to invest €76 million between 2021 and 2024

MALAGA Port Authority will invest €76 million between 2021 and 2024 as part of the 2022 Business Plan

Carlos Rubio, the president of the Malaga Port Authority, and Jose Moyano, the Port Director, held a meeting this Monday 19 with the president of State Ports, Francisco Toledo, in which they agreed on the 2022 Business Plan, during which it was approved to invest €76 million between 2021 and 2024.

In a statement, they said these actions will ensure the growth of the port in the medium term, especially in relation to freight traffic, and pointed out that this proposed investment is “the most important carried out by the Port Authority in the last 20 years”, highlighting the most outstanding project which will be the creation of the new Pier 8, which includes the transfer of fishing facilities to the right bank of the Guadalmedina River.

The new Business Plan continues to support the ‘Puerto Verde’ initiative to comply with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) proposed by the UN, and will see the Port Authority reinforcing procedures to control the maintenance of the projects that were carried out previously.

Work will also be done to create new spaces and plant tree barriers in the port area, adding to those in the Levante area, and the San Andres port forest, and to insist on the placement of photovoltaic installations.

Works will also include implementing environmental and eco-efficient measures, such as water quality assessment, air quality monitoring, acoustic assessment and self-control system, remote management of all water consumption points in the distribution network, and point-to-point of public lighting on Piers 6 and 7.

Their statement highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration for the growth of the port of Malaga, specifying that private investment must be added to public investment, with the common objective “of boosting the economy”.

These private investments will reportedly reach €32 million, which include the construction of the Boat House, the megayacht dock, and the new nautical-sports area of ​​San Andres.

Another issue approved in the Business Plan was the reduction of the correction coefficients – discount in relation to the profitability of the port in recent years – of the different rates applied, thus maintaining “the commitment of the Port Authority to support the companies operating on the premises”, an action that is expected to make the Port of Malaga more competitive, thus improving its productivity, as reported by malagahoy.es.

