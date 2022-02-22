Champions League final could be moved from St Petersburg in Russia

St Petersburg in Russia is likely to lose the UEFA Champions League final

With the current unrest surrounding Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe, it is thought highly likely that UEFA will strip St Petersburg of hosting this season’s Champions League final. Russian military has moved into Ukraine amid fears of an all-out invasion.

Sanctions have been imposed on Moscow by several nations. A spokesperson for EUFA said they were “closely monitoring the situation”, and that “any decision would be made in due course if necessary”.

Addressing the House of Commons today, Tuesday, February 22, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that there was “no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries”.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, commented that she had “serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies”.

“We won’t allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimise his illegal invasion of Ukraine”, she added.

Speaking with BBC Sport, Tracey Crouch, the former UK sports minister said she believed that the final should be moved “immediately” by UEFA.

If the venue to host the final does get switched, because the scheduled date is Saturday, May 28, this would rule out Wembley Stadium as a potential alternative. On this same date, the ground is due to stage the League Two and Championship play-off finals.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, talking with BBC London suggested considering other grounds in the capital to host the final. He urged the Government to impose “a comprehensive package of sanctions against Russia”.

“Hosting games should be a privilege, not a right, I think the final should be taken away from St Petersburg, and London stands ready to host the final,” he added, as reported by bbc.com.

