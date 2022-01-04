Sadiq Khan to decriminalise cannabis, ket and speed in London

Sadiq Khan is reportedly planning to decriminalise cannabis, ketamine and speed in London.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Kahn, is reportedly putting an end to young people being prosecuted for being caught with drugs such as cannabis, ketamine and speed.

Khan is set to roll out a new scheme that allows for people under the age of 25 caught with Class B drugs to be offered courses or counselling instead of prosecution, according to The Telegraph.

According to reports, the London boroughs of Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley will be part of the initial scheme.

The mayor’s plan comes just a month after Boris Johnson announced he wanted to crack down on drugs as part of a 10-year-plan, even warning middle-class users of ‘lifestyle drugs’ such as cocaine may have their driving licences and passports confiscated.

Johnson said in December: “What we’re also saying is we’re not going to sit idly by when you have lifestyle users also using Class A drugs, and we’re going to be coming down tougher on them.”

“We are looking at doing things to tackle those so-called lifestyle drug users who don’t think they are part of the problem. In the end, all the demand is helping to create the problem.”

“The 300,000 problem drugs users, you’ve got to deal with what is going on there, you’ve got to make sure they are given rehab, you’ve got to come down tough on the county lines gangs, but you’ve also got to think about what is happening with the demand, the economic advantage that is given to the gangs by the lifestyle users as well.”

Khan’s scheme will reportedly be led by Lewisham mayor Damien Egan and the plans are based on research that suggests police should be spending their time on more serious and violent crimes.

The new policy could be extended to all Class B drugs, which will mean that amphetamines and ketamine will also be decriminalised.