Reports suggest the Queen will help Prince Andrew pay his lawsuit settlement

According to reports by The Guardian, it is being suggested that the Queen will help Prince Andrew to pay his settlement for the Virginia Guiffre sexual abuse lawsuit. It was revealed yesterday, Tuesday, February 15, that the Duke had agreed ‘in principle’, to settle out of court with Ms Guiffre.

The sensational deal struck between lawyers representing both parties came out of the blue. Members of Ms Guiffre’s legal team were scheduled to fly to the UK next month to quiz Andrew face-to-face, but now this agreement seems to have drawn a line under what might have turned into rather scandalous proceedings.

Despite protesting his innocence, and denying all the accusations against him, it was believed that Andrew had been under pressure to try and resolve this matter before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations started.

While agreeing to the settlement, the Duke has neither formally admitted liability, nor apologised to Ms Guiffre.

In a statement, he said he accepted that the now 38-year-old Ms Guiffre had been a ‘victim of abuse’, and how much he regretted ever getting involved with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced paedophile who eventually committed suicide in prison.

The statement revealed that the Duke will pay an undisclosed sum to Ms Guiffre, and a charity of her choice. The Guardian suggests this closely guarded secret sum could well be in the region of £10 million (€11.9m), and that the Queen will use funds from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate to help her 61-year-old son meet the settlement.

Sources allegedly thought that the settlement itself could be as high as £7.5 million (€8.95), plus legal fees then adding another several million on top.

A huge sigh of relief was reported by a source to have been breathed last night by Buckingham Palace, although the source claimed that one senior royal had indicated Andrew could never return to public life after this disgrace.

“Regardless of the outcome, he has ruled himself out of any public role by virtue of his appalling lack of judgment and poor choice of friends and associates”, the senior royal is reported by the source to have commented, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

