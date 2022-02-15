Prince Andrew agrees settlement in Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse lawsuit.

Prince Andrew has made an out of court settlement with his accuser Virginia Guiffre

According to new court documents that have been filed, Prince Andrew has sensationally reached a settlement with Virginia Guiffre over the sexual abuse accusations she brought against him in a civil lawsuit.

The sum involved has not been disclosed and is being kept confidential, but a joint statement released by both parties said that the 61-year-old Duke also “intends to make a substantial donation to a charity in support of victims’ rights”.

In the filing presented to the Manhattan federal court, David Boies, representing Ms Guiffre, informed the judge that in principle a settlement had been reached between both parties. Boies continued by adding that within one month they will request the lawsuit to be dismissed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



His filing also asked that the judge suspends all deadlines and holds the case in abeyance. This incredible move comes as lawyers for Ms Guiffre were due to fly to the UK next month to quiz Andrew face-to-face, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.