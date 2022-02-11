LOOK: Viewers slam Kate Garraway for GMB dress

VIEWERS of GMB “slam” Kate Garraway for her choice of dress on the Friday, February 11 edition of GMB, with co-host Ben Shepherd even managing to get in a dig about the outfit.

The 54-year-old presenter was back on our screens alongside co-host Ben Shephard wearing a colourful floral dress with what she described as a cheerful standout collar.

Asked about her opinion on the outfit, newsreader Charlotte Hawkins said: “I think it’s nice and bold,” she replied.

Ben joked: “It’s stating don’t look over there, look over here.”

“It’s Friday so I thought let’s be cheerful,” Kate added

However, her ensemble was “attacked” by users on Twitter.

One person on the social media platform said: “Really sorry Kate but I normally love the clothes you wear but I have to say I feel that what you are wearing today is not a good look for you.”

One fan penned: “Kate loses fight with a Battenberg cake.”

“That dress! I feel sick, sack the stylist!” one person wrote.

“WTF is @kategarraway wearing on @GMB? A distraction prop while they put the boot into Met Police’s former chief Dame Cressida Dick,” one user noted.

“I dare not even assume how much that dress cost, but it’s not a good one,” another said.

Even a cheeky Shepherd joined in, writing: “Morning all – Kate Garraway was at an awards do last night and this morning has won the award for “Best Supporting Collar!” Either that or she’s lost a fight with a Battenberg! (Cheers Ray on Twitter for that).

Morning all – @kategarraway was at an awards do last night and this morning has won the award for “Best Supporting Collar!” Either that or she’s lost a fight with a Battenberg! (Cheers Ray on Twitter for that 🤣) pic.twitter.com/4vU47Rp6zF — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) February 11, 2022

“I missed the very start of the show so this may have been addressed but the heck has Kate Garraway got around her neck? I thought it was superimposed,” one person wrote.

“Kate Garraway looks like she got dressed in the dark this morning. How have they let her go onscreen wearing that monstrosity?” another noted.

Fuck me, Kate Garraway looks like she got dressed in the dark this morning.

How have they let her go onscreen wearing that monstrosity @GMB pic.twitter.com/kUuVbRBTzQ — Tony Munday (@TonyMunday1968) February 11, 2022

