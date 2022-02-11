Troubled star Rylan Clark returns from a trip to “Costa del hospital”.

The 33-year-old, who was recently filmed allegedly trying to buy cocaine following the split from his husband, revealed a picture to his fans of his arm with a cannula sticking out of it.

He told his followers: “Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon.”

The news means that the former Celebrity Big Brother winner will now miss his Radio 2 show for the second week running.

Rylan On Saturday, which airs from 3-6 pm, will not be on again after it was forced to be cancelled on February 5 when the presenter noted: “Gone and got the flu (not surprised) been in bed for a couple of days. Have lat tested and not Covid thankfully but won’t be able to go on the wireless tomorrow. Be back soon x.”

It has been a troubling few months for the X Factor singer, who was reportedly caught demanding someone ‘gimme the gear’ in shock footage during a night in January.

The video, which was published by The Sunday Mirror at the time, allegedly shows Rylan asking for ‘gear’ (a slang term for drugs) while being filmed on a mobile phone by his companion outside a London bar. Upon spotting he was being filmed, Rylan promptly remarked: ‘Delete that now or I will f*****g kill you!’, in a joking threat.

This latest setback comes weeks after Rylan admitted he was a ‘danger to himself’ following the breakdown of his marriage to husband Dan Neal last year.

Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon. pic.twitter.com/UWTFVSno77 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 11, 2022

