Popstar pauses concert for medical emergency

Popstar pauses concert for a medical emergency.

POPSTAR John Mayer pauses his concert at the Hollywood Palladium for a medical emergency happening in the crowd.

The worrying incident, which drew parallels to a recent Billie Eilish show, happened at the SiriusXM and Pandora “Small Stage Series” event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 9.

Unlike Travis Scott, Mayer didn’t hesitate to stop the show when he noticed one concertgoer who needed some medical attention.

“Are they conscious? Give me thumbs up if they’re alert,” Mayer asked.

Though at first, it seemed like someone in the crowd was giving Mayer the go-ahead, he later asked, “You need an AED [automated external defibrillator]? Well, that’s not somebody who’s alert!”

After a brief pause, Mayer announced, “I’m going to step off stage for a second,” as the crowd cheered the decision. Mayer did not return to the stage until the fan was taken care of. He later noted that the woman was OK and had given a thumbs up while exiting the theatre.

Travis Scott failed to stop his AstroWorld show in November for more than 30 minutes despite eight people being crushed to death on the night of the concert. Two more people died in the hospital over the following days.

On Saturday, February 5, Billie Eilish was performing at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena when stopped her show briefly after a fan had trouble breathing

From the stage, Eilish oversaw security as they located the young woman in the crowd, reminding the audience members not to crowd her. She quipped: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” in clear reference to Scott.

