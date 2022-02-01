Pfizer to request emergency use of vaccine for under 5s despite poor test results

Pfizer to request emergency use of its Covid vaccine for under 5s despite poor test results.

PFIZER-BioNTech is expected to request “emergency use authorisation” for its Covid vaccine for under 5s on Tuesday, February 1, despite poor initial test results.

The Washington Post is reporting that the vaccine, which would be for children 6 months to 5-years-old, could be available far sooner than expected – perhaps by the end of February. If successful, it would make it the first vaccine available for that age group.

According to their sources, the paper believes that the vaccine manufacturer is going to submit a request for emergency-use authorisation to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as early as today (February 1).

However, the vaccine, which would potentially be administered in a two-shot regimen to begin with, has already suffered some drawbacks in the early testing stages. Early data has shown that two doses did not provide a strong enough immune response in all age groups.

One source said to be familiar with the situation, stated: “We know that two doses aren’t enough, and we get that.

“The idea is, let’s go ahead and start the review of two doses. If the data holds up in the submission, you could start kids on their primary baseline months earlier than if you don’t do anything until the third-dose data comes in.”

Data on a third shot will not be available until at least late March but Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Dr Anthony Fauci, believes that “dose and regimen for children 6 months to 24 months worked well.

“But it turned out the other group from 24 months to four years did not yet reach the level of non-inferiority, so the studies are continued,” Fauci said, referencing effectiveness standard comparison to adults on Wednesday, January 26.

The news has sparked outrage on social media with people shocked that the FDA could grant “emergency use authorisation” for its Covid vaccine for under 5s before it has released clinical data for the current Covid vaccine for adults.

One person on Twitter wrote: “They’ve refused to release clinical data after Federal Judge request. FDA asked PFE and lawyers to delay and redact data. Now rushing for EUA in babies.”

Another said: “I beg you. Please don’t do this to your child. I don’t care what your school’s rules are regarding quarantine. Elect board members who can eliminate them. Refuse. Resist. Fight against them. Put your child’s current & potential future health above your present inconvenience.”

One person joked: “Thank God. My 9-month-old can finally get it & leave the house. It’s been brutal. Thank you, Dr Fauci.”

