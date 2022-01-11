Breaking: Damning new emails reveal Dr Fauci may have downplayed Wuhan lab leak theory to cover up NIH funding links.

NEVER before seen emails from Dr Anthony Fauci, released by the Republican Oversight Committee, reveal that the Chief Medical Advisor to the US President may have concealed information that Covid originated from the Wuhan lab and that he intentionally downplayed the lab leak theory.

The new information indicates Dr Fauci and former Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Dr Francis Collins may have colluded with other scientists to downplay the theory.

Within the newly released emails, Dr Francis Collins is discussing with Dr Fauci and others how to “put down this very destructive conspiracy” – which in this case aired on Fox News – that Covid likely originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology with help from NIH funding.

Collins wrote: “Wondering if there is something NIH can do to help put down this very destructive conspiracy, with what seems to be growing momentum”.

“I hoped the Nature Medicine article of the genomic sequence of SARS-Cov-2 would settle this. But probably didn’t get much visibility. Anything more we can do?

Fauci, 81, replied to the email by writing: “I would not do anything about this right now. It is a bright shiny object that will go away with time.”

Also highlighted in the leaked correspondence is the sentence: “I share your view that a swift convening of experts in a confidence-inspiring framework (WHO seems really the only option) is needed, or the voices of conspiracy will quickly dominate, doing great potential harm to science and international harmony…,” Collins wrote.

Other excerpts of emails released today (January 11) reveal the following:

January 27, 2020: Dr Fauci knew NIAID had funded EcoHealth Alliance, the WIV was a subgrantee of EcoHealth, and EcoHealth was not in compliance with its grant reporting, in particular, a grant that NIAID knew had gain-of-function potential on novel bat coronaviruses.

February 1, 2020: Dr Fauci, Dr Collins, and at least eleven other scientists convened a conference call to discuss COVID-19. On the conference call, Drs. Fauci and Collins were first warned that COVID-19 may have leaked from the WIV and may have been intentionally genetically manipulated.

February 4, 2020: After speaking with Drs. Fauci and Collins, four participants of the conference call abandoned their belief the virus originated from the Wuhan lab and authored a paper entitled “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2.” Prior to the final publication in Nature Medicine, the paper was sent to Dr Fauci for editing and approval.

April 16, 2020: More than two months after the original conference call, Dr Collins emailed Dr Fauci expressing dismay that the Nature Medicine article—which they saw prior to publication and were given the opportunity to edit—did not squash the lab leak hypothesis and asks if the NIH can do more to “put down” the lab leak hypothesis.

April 17, 2020: After Dr Collins explicitly asked for more public pressure, Dr Fauci cited the Nature Medicine paper from the White House podium likely in an effort to further stifle the hypothesis COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan lab.

