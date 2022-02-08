RSPCA flooded with complaints after West Ham’s Kurt Zouma filmed kicking his cat

RSPCA flooded with complaints after West Ham’s Kurt Zouma was filmed kicking his cat at his £2 million mansion.

The footage of Zouma kicking and slapping his pet cat was initially released on Snapchat. The football star could be facing prosecution over the incident.

Zouma has apologised for the incident but people are not impressed. Animal lovers and football fans alike have called on the RSPCA to take action.

According to The Sun, the Met police have already said that they will not investigate the issue. The RSPCA could decide to start an independent prosecution though.

An RSPCA spokesperson commented: “It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.”

The RSPCA’s official Twitter account commented on the complaints received and said: “We’ve had lots of messages regarding an upsetting video of a cat and would like to reassure people we’re aware of it.

“We will always look into any complaints made about animal welfare but we can’t comment on individual matters for legal reasons.

“Thank you for understanding.”

One animal lover had commented: “Kurt Zouma must be prosecuted.

“No one should be allowed to get away with such vile behaviour! An apology isn’t enough.”

Another person said: “Zouma must be banned from owning animals again. This is cruelty. Pure evil.

“I hope you do something about this.

“Kids look up to and idolise these players and then think this behaviour is acceptable.”

