Animal outrage: West Ham star Kurt Zouma filmed kicking and slapping his pet cat. The incident has caused outrage.

Kurt Zouma could be facing prosecution after footage was released of him kicking his pet cat and also slapping its face. The terrified animal tries to escape from him after being drop-kicked across the kitchen.

Zouma’s brother allegedly filmed the footage which has gone viral. Zouma has apologised for the incident but people are not impressed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Twitter users were outraged over the animal cruelty incident. One person commented on Zouma’s apology for attacking his pet cat. The person said: “His reply is laughable. Apparently this is how you treat a “loved and cherished” member of your family. Gross.”

According to The Sun, the football star apologised and said: “I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

The football player’s actions have been condemned by West Ham United. The team said: “West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

Animal abuse should always be reported to the RSPCA or equivalent organisation depending on the country.

Speaking for the Cats Protection charity Dr Maggie Roberts explained: “Any person seen or suspected of treating an animal badly, whether this is physical violence, neglect or any other form of cruelty should be reported to the RSPCA.

“The police work closely with the RSPCA to investigate cases of animal cruelty. Cats are sentient beings and experience pain and fear. Beating up a cat will only cause it to suffer physically and mentally.

“We noticed that some people viewing the video online thought it was funny. We can assure them that this is not a laughing matter.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.