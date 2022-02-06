AEMET predicts unusually high temperatures for Spain this week

Unusually high temperatures for February are being predicted this week by AEMET



According to Ruben Del Campo, a spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), a new anticyclonic weather situation will develop in the first half of this coming week. This will bring predominantly dry and sunny weather to parts of Spain, with temperatures above the normal values ​​for the month of February.

Temperatures will rise during this weekend but go drop again from Friday, February 11. Winds are expected to remain predominately from the east, generally loose, with possible strong gusts in the Strait.

On Monday there could still be an intense wind from the northwest in the Ebro valley, the Balearic Islands, and, with strong intervals, in the northeast regions of Catalonia.

The trend predicted by AEMET for the next week of February 7 to 13, foresees a continuity of generally stable and warm weather, with rainfall significantly below the normal values ​​for the season, and with higher temperatures.

As of Thursday, with a wide degree of uncertainty, it is likely that cloudiness will begin to increase and that as of Friday, the entry of a new front will bring rainfall to large areas of the north of the peninsula.

A lack of rainfall in Spain

Since the hydrological year began on October 1, through until February, the average value of accumulated rainfall in the whole of Spain is reported as being 192 l/m², when the normal value should be around 299 l/m². AEMET reports that the water deficit is 36 per cent as a result, as reported by elespanol.com.

