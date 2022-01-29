Balearic Islands receives more than 22 million euros for hospital technology

The Balearic Islands have received a total of more than 22 million euros to go towards hospital technology, particularly that used to detect illnesses in their early stages.

The Balearic Islands have received 22 million euros from the INVEAT plan (High-Technology Equipment Investment Plan), promoted by the Ministry of Health. The money from the European funds will help to reduce the obsolescence of technological equipment used at hospitals. According to the minister of Health, Carolina Darias, this will improve “people’s quality of life thanks to the diagnosis of diseases in their early stages”, particularly chronic illnesses, cancer, and neurological diseases.

Darias reiterated that the autonomous communities had already received around 400 million euros from the European funds in 2021. She made the most of her visit to the Son Llàtzer Hospital to see the additional Intensive Care Unit pods that are being prepared and will be available for us from mid-February.

In total, there will be nine more beds to be added to the 18 beds that are already available in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

An investment of 1.8 million euros was made into the project, which will fund the renovation or extension of the equipment used at five public hospitals on the Balearic Islands. The objective is to raise the average proportion of high-technology equipment per 100,000 inhabitants to 15%, which would undoubtedly improve the service provided to patients.

