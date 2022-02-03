BREAKING: Women and children among dead after US attacks Syria

BREAKING: Women and children among dead after the US attacks Syria.

WOMEN and children are among the dead after the US launched counterterrorism attacks on Syria on Thursday, February 3. While the Pentagon called it a successful mission because there were no American casualties, shocking images from the scene show young children dead and many more feared missing.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement that the mission was a success.

“US Special Operations forces under the control of US Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful,” Kirby said.

“There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” he concluded.

However, pictures have flooded social media showing the dead bodies of at least six children and four women.

The Syrian Civil Defense group says that at least 13 people, including the women and children, were killed in the clashes that broke out during the US operation in Atmeh.

The US Army-led attack is believed to have targeted senior Al-Qaeda figures in a raid in northwestern Syria that is said to have lasted about two hours.

Distressing images show body parts scattered and blood everywhere as buildings were destroyed by explosions and gunfire. In fact, several residents told The Associated Press they saw body parts scattered near the site of the raid, a house in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province.

Idlib is believed to be home to several top al-Qaida operatives and other militant groups.

