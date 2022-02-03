US Army soldiers who refuse Covid vaccine will be immediately discharged

US Army soldiers who refuse the Covid vaccine will be immediately discharged.

US ARMY soldiers who refuse the Covid vaccine will be immediately discharged, according to army officials on Wednesday, February 2.

According to the statement, the Army said it will “immediately begin separating Soldiers from the service” who refuse to be vaccinated or who don’t have an approved or pending request for exemption from COVID-19 vaccination.

“Army readiness depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. “Unvaccinated Soldiers present a risk to the force and jeopardise readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”

Under a directive issued on February 2, commanders are “to initiate involuntary administrative separation proceedings against any Soldier who has refused the COVID-19 vaccination order and does not have an approved or pending exemption request.” The vaccination order applies to regular Army Soldiers, reserve-component Soldiers serving on Title 10 active-duty, and cadets.

Discharged unvaccinated soldiers “will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay” and may have to return any unearned special or incentive pay, the Army said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered all US service members to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in an August 25 memorandum directing the Army, Navy and Air Force secretaries “to immediately begin full vaccination of all members of the Armed Forces under DoD authority on active duty or in the Ready Reserve, including the National Guard”.

In related news, US Army attacks on Syria on Thursday, February 3 have led to innocent children and women being killed.

