BREAKING: Young boy dies following a heart attack at soft play centre.

TRAGIC NEWS – A young boy dies following a heart attack at a soft play centre in Walsall on February 1.

The eight-year-old boy was fighting for his life following a major emergency at Crash Bang Wallop indoor play centre in Lindon Road, Walsall on Tuesday, February 1. However, despite being rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, the young boy has sadly passed away.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We were called to a play centre on Lindon Road, Walsall yesterday (1 Feb) to reports a child had gone into cardiac arrest.

“An eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”

Paramedics rushed to Crash Bang Wallop where they found the boy in a critical condition and he was given advanced life support at the scene before being flown by air ambulance to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Shaunna Farley, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said at the time: “We were called at 4.26pm to reports of a medical emergency on Lindon Road, Walsall.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, two Critical Care Cars from the Air Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

“Upon arrival we found a child in a critical condition.

“He received advanced life support from ambulance staff on scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further assessment.”

Crash Bang Wallop, has posted on social media to tell people that the venue would be closed today following yesterday’s incident.

The post read: “Sorry for the short notice but we will be closed tomorrow Wednesday 2nd February.”

Underneath the post on Facebook, many users paid tribute to the young lad.

One said: “Thoughts are with the family at this tragic time sleep tight angel”.

Another wrote: “So sad and thoughts with the family. If the staff aren’t fully CPR trained then they should be. If there isn’t a defibrillator then this is a life saving device and the company should have one on site.”

“Rip to the little boy how terribly sad,” another said.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with more information as soon as it is made available.

