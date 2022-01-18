Breaking: Vaccinated boy died in Portugal aged 6 following a heart attack.

A YOUNG boy aged 6, who had received his first dose of the Covid vaccine, died in Portugal on Sunday, January 16 following a heart attack, according to local media reports.

The unnamed child was admitted to Santa Maria hospital in Porto on Saturday (January 15) after having a “cardiorespiratory arrest”, according to CNN Portugal. The University Hospital Centre in North Lisbon (CHULN) announced on Monday, January 17 that although the cause of death is still being analysed, the child had tested positive for Sars-CoV-2.

The hospital said in a statement that “the child had the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the CHULN had been notified of the case” the statement said.

According to data from the DGS, since the beginning of the pandemic, three children have died between the ages of 0 and 9-years-old.

The CHULN told local newspapers that on Sunday, 100 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19, 15 of whom were in intensive care. A source from the hospital also said that a new Covid ward had opened yesterday (January 17).

In total, CHULN now has six Covid-19 wards, each with about 20 beds, meaning close to 120 ward beds and another 19 intensive care beds.

In related news, a fully vaccinated teenage girl died of Covid complication in Brazil.

Model Valentina Boscardin died aged 18 after suffering Covid complications, according to her mother.

Valentina, who her mum said was in good health after receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, died on Sunday, January 9, after being hospitalised in São Paulo. Boscardin was part of the Ford Model Brasil São Paulo agency and had taken part in some international modelling tours.

