Boris Johnson accused of ‘fat-shaming’ SNP MP during PartyGate cake row

The Prime Minister has been accused of “body shaming” SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford. The alleged fat-shaming happened during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 26 January when Boris Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford’s weight while defending himself in a row over PartyGate.

The Prime Minister has been under pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown, one of which was to celebrate his birthday which is believed to have involved a cake.

Mr Blackford was urging the Prime Minister to quit over the allegations, and said: “The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”

In response, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t know… who has been eating more cake.”

Mr Blackford’s deputy leader in Westminster, Kirsten Oswald, slammed Mr Johnson’s fat-shaming comments. “Boris Johnson has proven, yet again, that he is completely unfit for office,” she said.

“Whether it’s his body-shaming jokes, his racism, his homophobia, or his wider misconduct in public office, Mr Johnson is giving people another telling insight into his odious character.

“The Prime Minister’s frequently offensive remarks will have a damaging impact on many young people and need to be called out. He is sending an appalling message to society, that the most powerful person in the UK Government thinks it’s okay to mock people because of their bodies, race, sexual orientation and religion.

“The longer Tory MPs allow Mr Johnson to cling on to power, the more damage they will do to any remaining public trust in this discredited Government.”

Eating disorder charity Beat also criticised Mr Johnson’s fat-shaming comment to Mr Blackford.

Its director of external affairs Tom Quinn said to The Independent: “It is completely unacceptable that the Prime Minister should resort to making fatphobic comments. It shows a clear lack of regard for, or understanding of, the 1.25 million people in the UK affected by eating disorders, and we are extremely disappointed that he has deemed this to be an appropriate response.

“We would urge the Prime Minister to educate himself on the seriousness of these mental illnesses, and limit his comments of other MPs to their actions, not their appearances.”

