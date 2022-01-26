Nigella Lawson mocked Tory MP: ‘You think this is a joke?”

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, daughter of Tory grandee Nigel Lawson, has mocked a Tory MP who tried to defend Boris Johnson’s involvement in the Partygate scandal. The MP Conor Burns had said: “As far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”

Referring to reports that the PM attended a party for his birthday during lockdown, Burns told Channel 4 News: “It was not a premeditated, organised party in that sense, that the prime minister himself decided to have sent out…”

Lawson mocked the interview on Twitter, writing: “Ambushed by Cake: it just has to be the title of my next book!”

Burns responded light-heartedly writing: “It’s yours if you want it! Could I include my Granny’s Christmas cake recipe?”

However, the tweet seemed to anger Lawson, who tweeted back: “This is too meta. Plus, you think it’s a joke? Says it all.”

Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday that officers are investigating a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall, after being passed information from the Gray inquiry.

Johnson later told the Commons that he welcomed the Met investigation saying: “Because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters.”

Because of the Met Police investigation there was concern that publication of Sue Gray’s report would need to be delayed, however the police have said that was necessary meaning that it could be published within days.

Further concern was raised in parliament today when it became clear that Johnson himself, is the final arbiter on whether to release the report or not. That means he could bury it or may choose to only release parts of the report, although he has no such sway over the police investigation.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen, who has called for the PM to resign over the scandal, told Channel 4 News that Partygate was “paralysing the government” and hoped for a quick publication of Gray’s report.

The PM’s official spokesman said that it was “fair to say” that Johnson does not believe he has broken the law by attending the parties.

The findings of the report may add further pressure to the PM, with some Tory MPs said to be waiting to read it before deciding to call for Johnson to resign.

Leaks suggest that as many as 19 lockdown-busting events took place at Downing Street and Whitehall during the first lockdown in June 2020. The latest allegation is that Johnson celebrated his birthday with guests.

Downing Street admitted that staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room following a meeting, which ITV News reported the PM’s wife, Carrie Johnson, had organised.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also believed to have briefly attended while in the building to attend a COVID strategy meeting.

The spat between Lawson and Burns wherein she mocked the Tory MP is an indication of just far apart Johnson’s supporters are from public opinion.

