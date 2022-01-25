Boris warns British Army will be ready for war if Russia attacks Ukraine.

UK PRIME Minister Boris Johnson warns Russia that the British Army will be ready for war if the country attacks Ukraine. Boris made the threats to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday, January 25.

Boris, who is still fighting his own battles as Partygate allegations still hang over his head, told MPs: “If Russia pursues this path, many Russian mothers’ sons will not be coming home” – firing a clear warning shot at President Putin, who has 100,000 troops stationed on the Russian border with Ukraine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The PM and other world leaders including Joe Biden are desperately trying to stop another world war and have agreed to take “swift retributive responses” and warn of “unprecedented sanctions” if Russia invades Ukraine.

The Prime Minister told the House: “The British Army leads the NATO battle group in Estonia.

“If Russia invades Ukraine, we [Britain] would look to contribute to any new NATO deployments to protect our allies in Europe.”

“We cannot bargain away a vision of a Europe whole and free that emerged in those amazing years of 1989 to 1991,” Mr Johnson said.

“We will not reopen that divide by agreeing to overturn the European security order because Russia has placed a gun to Ukraine’s head.”

He added: “If the worst happens and the destructive firepower of the Russian Army were to engulf Ukraine’s towns and cities, I shudder to contemplate the tragedy that would ensue.”

“Ukrainians have every moral and legal right to defend their country and I believe their resistance would be dogged and tenacious, and the bloodshed comparable to the first war in Chechnya or Bosnia, or any other conflict Europe has endured since 1945.