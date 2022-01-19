Will Boris Johnson resign following party scandal?

Will Boris Johnson resign following the party scandal? Boris is set to be grilled today at the Prime Minister’s Questions.

During the Prime Minister’s Questions that will be held today, January 19 at 12pm, Boris Johnson is expected to face a grilling. He is also expected to face calls for his resignation.

People are calling today “D-Day” for the Prime Minister. According to reports, 10 Tory MPs signed no-confidence letters this morning. Boris will be quizzed over the Downing Street party scandal and possible changes to Plan B.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Downing Street scandal also called Partygate, has already seen calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation. Johnson controversially attended parties that broke coronavirus restrictions.

It would only take 54 letters for a no-confidence vote to be immediately triggered. Reportedly 20 Conservative MPs were discussing letters of no confidence on Tuesday, January 18.

Boris is fighting back and in a bid to stay in charge it is predicted that he will announce an easing of coronavirus restrictions during the PMQs today. It is expected that the changes will come into force next Wednesday.

Boris will take questions at noon today at the House of Commons. The question session will last for half an hour. The questions session will be broadcast on the UK Parliament YouTube channel.

Johnson has already faced accusations from Dominic Cummins that he lied to Parliament over the Partygate scandal.

Mr Heappey, Johnson’s former aide defended him though and told the BBC that Johnson had: “been grabbed from his office at the end of a busy day of very significant decisions”.

He added: “My take as someone who has worked in Downing Street is that the Prime Minister doesn’t really own his own diary.

“It really is for his team to have had his back.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.