Thierry Mugler: Legendary fashion designer passes away aged 73.

Legendary fashion designer Thierry Mugler passes away at the age of 73

The fashion world is in a state of mourning this evening, Sunday, January 23, after the death of the iconic French fashion designer Thierry Mugler was confirmed, at the age of 73. His passing was announced with a post on his official Instagram page. No cause of death has been revealed.

“#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace”, read the post, alongside a black square.

Born Manfred Thierry Mugler, in Strasbourg, France, at the age of 24, Mugler moved to Paris, where, in 1978, he opened his first boutique. He quickly made himself a name with his sharp tailoring designs, and broad-shouldered exaggerated 1940s-50s glamour looks. He inspired, and was in turn inspired by pop culture.

In a stellar career, Mugler had dressed some of the world’s biggest A-listers, with a very impressive client list including, George Michael, Madonna, Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, Diana Ross, and Nicole Kidman.

Other stars he worked with were, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Sharon Stone, Miley Cyrus, Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Megan Fox, Naomi Campbell, Jerry Hall, Robin Wright, and Demi Moore.

In the ’80s and ’90s, Mugler rose to wider prominence, including creating Demi Moore’s iconic black dress, worn in the movie Indecent Proposal in 1993.

Mugler designed the costumes for Beyonce’s I Am… World Tour in 2009, and Kim Kardashian’s unforgettable outfit at the 2019 Met Gala was a Thierry Mugler creation. A skin-tight latex dress was designed to make it appear as though she was dripping water, as reported by metro.co.uk.

