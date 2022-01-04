Warner Chappell Music purchase David Bowie’s entire music catalogue

By
Chris King
-
0
Warner Chappell Music purchase David Bowie's entire music catalogue
Warner Chappell Music purchase David Bowie's entire music catalogue. image: creative commons

David Bowie’s entire music catalogue rights have been purchased by Warner Chappell Music

A huge deal has reportedly transpired between WCM, the Warner Music Group’s publishing arm, and the estate of the late rock legend, David Bowie. This is according to Variety, the US entertainment outlet, who claim that the deal is worth more than $250m (€221.23m).

This immense catalogue of classic songs will now sit under the company’s umbrella, and includes Bowie’s music from 1968 through to 2016. It came as the result of a global partnership that was announced last year between the two parties.

Universal Music Group acquired the whole of Bob Dylan‘s back catalogue in December 2020. They paid a reported sum of $300m (€265.5m). Other major artists have made the same move since, and sold the rights to their music, including Neil Young, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, and Mick Fleetwood from Fleetwood Mac.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Guy Moot, WCM co-chairman, and chief executive, said of the deal, “All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogues in music history”.

“These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever. Bowie‘s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically, and musically, writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture”, Moot continued.

“His work spanned massive pop hits and experimental adventures, that have inspired millions of fans, and countless innovators, not only in music, but across all the arts, fashion, and media. We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care, as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being”, added Mr Moot.


“We are truly gratified that David Bowie‘s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing”, commented Allen Grubman, an entertainment lawyer representing the Bowie estate. Adding, “We are sure they will cherish it, and take care of it, with the greatest level of dignity”.

David Bowie was without a doubt one of the most influential, talented, and revered musicians of the 20th century. He died on January 10, 2016, just two days after celebrating his 69th birthday, having battled liver cancer, as reported by independent.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here