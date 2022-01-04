Warner Chappell Music purchase David Bowie’s entire music catalogue

David Bowie’s entire music catalogue rights have been purchased by Warner Chappell Music



A huge deal has reportedly transpired between WCM, the Warner Music Group’s publishing arm, and the estate of the late rock legend, David Bowie. This is according to Variety, the US entertainment outlet, who claim that the deal is worth more than $250m (€221.23m).

This immense catalogue of classic songs will now sit under the company’s umbrella, and includes Bowie’s music from 1968 through to 2016. It came as the result of a global partnership that was announced last year between the two parties.

Universal Music Group acquired the whole of Bob Dylan‘s back catalogue in December 2020. They paid a reported sum of $300m (€265.5m). Other major artists have made the same move since, and sold the rights to their music, including Neil Young, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, and Mick Fleetwood from Fleetwood Mac.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Guy Moot, WCM co-chairman, and chief executive, said of the deal, “All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogues in music history”.

“These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever. Bowie‘s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically, and musically, writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture”, Moot continued.

“His work spanned massive pop hits and experimental adventures, that have inspired millions of fans, and countless innovators, not only in music, but across all the arts, fashion, and media. We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care, as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being”, added Mr Moot.

“We are truly gratified that David Bowie‘s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing”, commented Allen Grubman, an entertainment lawyer representing the Bowie estate. Adding, “We are sure they will cherish it, and take care of it, with the greatest level of dignity”.

David Bowie was without a doubt one of the most influential, talented, and revered musicians of the 20th century. He died on January 10, 2016, just two days after celebrating his 69th birthday, having battled liver cancer, as reported by independent.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.