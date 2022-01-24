Red wine reduces risk from Covid-19 Infection. Is that true?

A study that has been published in Frontiers in Nutrition researched the medical records of 473,957 people through the UK Biobank, and found that regular drinkers of red wine reduces risk from Covid-19 infection.

The study, which looked at the drinking habits and coronavirus history during the course of the pandemic, says that people who consumed five or more glasses of red wine per week were up to 17 per cent less likely to be at risk from the virus, when compared to non-drinkers.

According to the study, scientists have said that the reduced risk could be the result of the drink’s high polyphenol content, which can inhibit the likes of the flu and other respiratory conditions.

The study also found that consumption of white wine and champagne above the recommended alcohol guidelines decreased the Covid-19 risk. It continues saying people who drink one to four glasses a week of both drinks could lower the risk from coronavirus by up to eight per cent.

Conversely for pint lovers, those who drank any amount of beer and cider were at increased risk of 28 per cent from Covid when compared to non-drinkers.

People who drank five glasses of spirits or more per week was also said to increase the risk from Covid.

The report also warned against heavy drinking, as those who consumed alcohol double above the guidelines had a higher risk from being affected by the virus.

It concludes saying: “The Covid-19 risk appears to vary across different alcoholic beverage subtypes, frequency, and amount. “Red wine, white wine, and champagne may help to reduce the risk of Covid-19, but consumption of beer and cider and spirits and heavy drinking may increase your risk.”

Public health guidance should focus on reducing the risk of Covid-19 by advocating healthy lifestyle habits and preferential policies among consumers of beer and cider and spirits.”

As with all studies of this nature they cannot be looked at in isolation. Red wine may well reduce the risk of infection however other factors need to be taken into account as infection risks can remain high for other reasons as evidenced by the high number of cases in wine drinking Mediterranean countries.

