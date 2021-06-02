Drinking beer or red wine in moderation can be good for your health.

Having a beer is a bit of a guilty pleasure and can help you to wind down after a long day.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Don’t feel guilty about it anymore, in moderation, beer can be part of a healthy diet.

It can contribute to your daily intake of nutrients as it contains protein and B vitamins, as well as antioxidants, fibre and prebiotics which can help with the good bacteria in the gut.

A study in the European Association for the Study of Diabetes concluded that it can help lower the risk of diabetes, as well as contributing to preventing osteoporosis by strengthening bones.

There is also research to suggest that it can help to prevent cardiovascular disease and boost brain power as well as making it less likely to develop Alzheimer’s and dementia in those who consume moderate amounts.

Red wine

Researchers have long been studying the possible health benefits of red wine, and most agree that moderate consumption is good for you.

Even in Medieval times, monks believed that they would live longer thanks to their regular wine drinking, and this may just have been true, as science indicates that it has benefits for cardiovascular health.

Spain is one of the best places to test the theory, as there is a wide variety of local wines available at all different prices to suit your budget, which can be enjoyed in moderation as the perfect way to complement the amazing food.

The health benefits of red wine may come from its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and fat-regulating effects. Antioxidants reduce oxidative stress which is linked to many diseases, including cancer and heart disease.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.

Please help us urge the government to cap costs by clicking here