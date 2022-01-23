OAP carried into post office to claim pension, died naturally

A post mortem carried out on the dead man who was taken into the post office to claim his pension, has according to SundayWorld sources said that that he died naturally and not suspiciously. The man has been identified as Peadar Doyle (66) who neighbours described as “a very quiet man who kept to himself.”

Gardai had suspect the old age pensioner was dead for “up to two days” before he was brought into the post office in an attempt to claim his pension by two men in their 30s, one of whom knew the dead man well.

The post mortem now puts the estimated time of death at three hours before being brought to the post office. Despite the death not being suspicious the Gardai continue to investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, the two men suggested the deceased man was having a heart attack when challenged about his welfare by staff Hosey’s shop, Carlow. The staff called the Gardai and an ambulance as the bizarre events unfolded at around 11am yesterday.

Two men, both in their 30s, entered the post office on Staplestown Road in the town and attempted to claim the cash but were told they needed either Mr Doyle to be present or his next of kin.

It is thought they then went to Mr Doyle’s home and carried him along a public footpath before making a second attempt to claim his pension.

“They had pulled a woolly jumper over his face and put a hat on his head and carried the body down to the post office,” a source said.

The dead man’s appearance caused a Post employee to become suspicious and she attempted to establish if he was unwell. It is understood that at this point the younger men suggested he might be having a heart attack and dropped the body to the ground.

“Emergency services were notified and the two men made no effort to flee the scene,” the source explained.

A local woman who lives close to the post office told the Irish Independent her daughter witnessed two men carrying a man into the shop. “She was leaving my house at the time and said the man looked unwell as his feet were dragging the ground,” she said.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said there was a queue outside of the post office at the time. “It’s a small shop and you’re only allowed three at a time with social distancing. People were in shock as they thought he was after having a heart attack,” she said.

“I feel awful for the staff. I’ve a 12-year-old daughter and I’m trying to explain to her what happened and sure where do you start? It’s awful.”

There have been no arrests so far in the case and it is understood that the two men, who have been questioned at length by the Gardia, have said Mr Doyle was alive when they brought him to the post office.

The Mayor of Carlow, Fianna Fáil councillor Ken Murnane, expressed shock at the news saying: “I was absolutely shocked to hear about what happened,” he said. “I cannot believe anyone would do something like that. It beggars belief, I’m just shocked.”

Investigations into how the dead man came to be carried into the post office to collect his pension continue.

