Dead man taken to Irish post office in attempt to claim his pension

An investigation has begun after the dead body of a man was taken into an Irish post office in “an attempt to claim his pension”. Reports by local media say the body was propped up by two other men until they were questioned about the wellbeing of the pensioner, at which point they fled.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that earlier on Friday, a man had called into the Irish post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow and asked to collect a pension on behalf of an elderly man.

That request was refused as staff told him the pensioner had to be present in order to release the money. A short while later, two men reappeared with a man in his 60s and came to the counter. When the group approached, a “concerned staff member enquired about the wellbeing of the man being propped up”, the Irish Times said.

At that point, the two others “dropped the man and left the post office”, the paper added. “It’s all anyone has been talking about … it is unbelievable,” a woman working at the nail and beauty salon across the road said to Sky News.

Staff then apparently attended to the man and found he had died. “Detectives are now investigating if the man was already dead when he was brought to the post office,” RTÉ said. It reported that a nearby house has been “sealed off as a crime scene”.

The Gardai would not comment on any specifics of the case regarding the incident in the Irish post office, but they did release a brief statement. “The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” it said.

“A post mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”

