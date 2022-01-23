Grenadier Guards want Kate Middleton to replace Prince Andrew as new Colonel in historic first

It has been reported that the Grenadier guards want Kate Middleton to replace shamed Prince Andrew as their new Colonel in a historic move for the regiment. The Duke of York lost his honourary position after the Queen stripped him of his HRH title and military and charitable affiliations.

After the titles were removed, the position was returned to Her Majesty as per the default rule, but senior officials are understood to want the Duchess of Cambridge to take on the position. If it was to happen, Kate would be the first appointed female colonel in the Grenadier Guards’ 366-year history.

A senior source in the Grenadier Guards told The Times: “From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate. We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved, she never seems to put a foot wrong.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The announcement of the new colonel was due to be announced on Monday 17 January but it was delayed. The source said it was not the Duchess of Cambridge, but claimed the fact that the announcement has not been made means “they have been thinking about it again”. Whoever the new person for the position is, they will have been chosen by the Queen and the Grenadier Guards themselves.

Formed in 1656 by King Charles II, the Grenadier Guards have fought in almost every major campaign of the British Army, including the Napoleonic, Crimean, Boer, First and Second World Wars.

Andrew, 61, inherited the honorary role with the Grenadier Guards from his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, when he retired from public life in 2017. It was one of the positions that he clung to when he first stepped back from official duties in 2019.

But Andrew lost his honorary role when he was stripped of his military titles amid a sex assault lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre in the United States.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.