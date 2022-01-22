Sevilla: Woman jumps from second floor to escape a fire

A pregnant woman has been seriously injured in a Sevilla apartment fire, after she jumps from the second floor to escape the flames. The fire, which broke out in a block of flats, resulted in numerous people having to flee the building and the respiratory arrest of two children. Thankfully both the children were successfully resuscitated.

The Sevilla City Council said that emergency services were called to the block at around 2.30am on Friday with reports that there was a fire in a flat located on the first floor of a block on Candelario street, in the Cerro Amate district of the Sevillian capital.

Firefighters, Local Police, National Police and Emergencies 061 responded and were quickly able to douse the flames and to extinguish the fire. However an hour later it became apparent that there were people trapped in the building on the upper floors.

🟥Dos niños (4-5), una mujer embarazada (30) y una mujer (33) hospitalizados por inhalación de humos.

Una mujer (35) hospitalizada con fracturas en una pierna al precipitarse a la calle desde una segunda planta

Varias personas asistidas in situ

+ info https://t.co/ormNhtlSLx pic.twitter.com/WM3F5hHVoI — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) January 21, 2022



Two children, aged 4 and 5, were treated onsite by the emergency services as well as a a woman in her 30s, all three suffered respiratory arrest. Emergency services also rushed the pregnant woman, who jumped from a second floor balcony trying to escape the fire, to a hospital. It is not known whether her injuries are serious or life threatening.

A 33-year-old was also treated for severe smoke inhalation, as were a number for light smoke inhalation.

Emergency services left the scene of the fire having treated those that tried to escape the fire, as well as the woman who jumped from the second floor.

Investigations will begin today to understand how the fire started.

