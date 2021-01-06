WOMAN jumps to her death from bridge with toddler in her arms in Madison County, Tennessee.

Police received a call saying that a woman at the Shell service station on the I-40 had attempted to drive into a petrol pump. They then said that the woman had abandoned the car, and with a young child in her arms had headed to the bridge, according to WBBJTV. The incident allegedly occurred on Monday shortly after 12.30 am.

-- Advertisement --



It was only a short time later that a further call was received by police, this time from a stunned truck driver, that reported something falling from the bridge and landing on his truck.

John Mehr, Madison County Sheriff told WBBJTV that “It’s heartbreaking to have that situation this morning, especially when someone loses their life,

“It’s hard on everybody, especially the driver of the vehicle. It’s just a bad situation that we hate to ever receive.”

The bodies of the woman identified as Tonisha Barker, aged 26, and the toddler were found in road when police arrived at the scene.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Jumps to Her Death with Toddler in Her Arms”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.