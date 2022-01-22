Experts warn the seventh wave of Covid may arrive at Easter

Spain and practically the whole world have spent Christmas ‘riding’ the sixth wave of Covid. We have not yet come out of it and on the horizon, there is already another milestone in the calendar – Easter.

This year, Easter is celebrated in the middle of April. April 10 will be Palm Sunday and April 17 will be Easter Sunday – in around three months time. But despite this, some virologists already dare to predict how the Covid pandemic scenario may be when Easter arrives.

Joan Cayla, a member of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, declared to Medical Writing that “we are at risk of the seventh wave arriving before Easter,” with the UK warning the seventh wave could arrive in the summer.

Cayla stated that “thinking about these parties, everything is very controlled, which implies taking great care for the good of health and the economy.”

Emergency physician Miguel Gutierrez gave El Español a more optimistic stance, saying: “The percentage of vaccination and a very contagious but less violent variant have been key factors in the celebration of Christmas.”

“Surely, we will be facing a Holy Week with processions in the street and relative normality, but in the contexts of large crowds, the mask will have to be used,” he added.

Another virologist, Vicente Soriano, a former adviser to the WHO, told El Mundo that the end of this nightmare is near: “For Easter, this is over.” Soriano bases his stance on the appearance of antiviral drugs.

“The first antivirals have been approved, they have just come out and more will appear in the coming months – polymerase and protease inhibitors so that people can take the antigen test at home and, in the event that they give positive, they can start taking the pills,” he said.

“People don’t get seriously unwell and what is going to happen is that the successive waves are going to behave more and more as they are already behaving, like one more winter cold,” he predicted.

