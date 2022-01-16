British experts predict another wave of omicron for summer

A group of British experts has predicted another wave of omicron for this summer, due to a possible decrease in immunity.

A group of experts advising the British government has predicted that there will be a new wave of cases caused by the omicron variant at the start of summer, according to The Guardian. This new spike in cases could be due to a decrease in immunity and people starting to participate in more social activities again.

However, the Scientific Group for Emergencies (SAGE) explained that the numbers are unlikely to be as high as they have been during this wave. Omicron, despite its high incidence, has not pushed the hospital system to breaking point as it has done at other times. According to the experts, omicron is less dangerous than delta, and thanks to the vaccines, it only produces mild symptoms.

The exact scope and date of the new wave cannot be predicted, said a team from the University of Warwick. This is because there are certain variables that cannot be predicted and we do not have enough information about how long it takes to become re-infected.

Thanks to omicron, the number of cases has reached previously unseen levels and various countries decided to put new restrictions in place over the Christmas period.

Spain, despite having more cases than it ever has throughout the pandemic, has decided not to move backward and the only new restriction implemented was the mandatory use of masks outdoors. In fact, President Sanchez is considering the possibility of treating coronavirus like the flu, which would mean that not all infections would be counted nor controlled, but rather only those involving hospitalisations.

