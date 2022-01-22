Body of missing Russian woman found in Valencia

A missing Russian woman’s body has been found in a grave near the University Hospital of La Ribera in Valencia



The National Police in Valencia, found this afternoon, Friday, January 21, the buried body of a missing American woman, of Russian origin. Jana Rose, aged 40, was allegedly murdered by her partner, who is unaccounted for. He is believed to have disposed of her body at the end of December, and then, in the middle of this month, flown to the US, where he lives.

In principle, everything indicates that he would have killed her in the Cadiz province city of Algeciras, on December 27. Travelling north, on the A7 motorway, on his way to leaving the country, he is thought to have decided to bury Jana’s body as he passed through the Valencian town of Alzira.

As confirmed by police sources, and reported by La Sexta, the body was perfectly buried in an open area located behind the University Hospital of La Ribera. The police have been searching for Jana’s 55-year-old husband – also of Russian origin – for many days, as the main suspect in her disappearance.

It is believed that the alleged murderer drove back to Italy, before catching a flight to the US on January 11. Levante-EMV has reported that police sources informed them that federal agents in Colorado are hunting for him, although it is not known if any arrest has taken place.

According to the information that has transpired so far, the couple, with their home in Denver, were on a tour of Europe, that had started in Italy. Their next destination was the south of Spain. In fact, it is known that the last place they were seen together was an apartment in Algeciras. Recordings obtained by the National Police show the moment in which the suspect takes the body out of the building, at dawn, and puts it in a rental car.

Jana’s disappearance was reported by a friend

A police investigation was launched in Valencia at the end of December, after a friend of Jana’s reported her disappearance. The alarm was raised on December 25, when Jana’s mother called her son-in-law, explaining that she had not heard from her daughter.

He replied that they had quarrelled, and Jana had run away. His explanation put the woman on alert, and she turned to Jana’s friend, who chose to report the matter to the National Police at the police station in Abastos, Valencia, where she lives.

The Investigating Court No8 of Valencia has taken charge of the investigation, which has decreed the summary of events to secrecy, as reported by epe.es.

