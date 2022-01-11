Huge fireball flies over Malaga, Cadiz, Sevilla, even seen from North Africa

A huge ball of fire has flown over the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, and Sevilla in the early morning from Saturday to Sunday at around 0.18am. Its light was so bright that it was been seen in a radius of around 750km. There were sightings reported throughout the country, and North Africa, with images of testimonies even from Tarragona.

Jose Maria Madiedo, a researcher at the Andalusian Astrophysics Institute (IAA-CSIC), congratulated himself on the spectacular nature of this event, and on those who were able to see it at night. Speaking with Europa Press, he said excitedly, “If what the cameras picked up was already striking, seeing it live had to be shocking”.

Madiedo explained that this fireball is something that occurs when a rock enters the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed. Upon contact with the air it becomes very hot and turns incandescent, until it disintegrates. That incandescence is what allows it to be visible beyond the place where it flies.

This first great fireball of the year apparently detached itself from a comet that was travelling at a speed of about 150,000 km/h. It entered the atmosphere in the northwestern part of the province of Malaga, and disintegrated near Marchena, in the province of Sevilla, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

