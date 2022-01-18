Dancing On Ice celebrity tests positive for Covid

This year’s first celebrity casualty has hit Dancing On Ice as Happy Mondays star Bez tests positive for Covid

ITV’s new series of Dancing On Ice has only just started, but already, disaster has struck, as one of the celebrities has tested positive today, Monday, January 17, for Covid.

Bez, the dancer from 1980s chart-topping band, Happy Mondays, has had to go into isolation after his test result, and will miss next Sunday’s show.

The 57-year-old said, “I’ve had a positive test. I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training, but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three, and I’ll be tuning in at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend”.

On last weekend’s show, Bez became the first celeb in the history of Dancing On Ice to perform while wearing a crash helmet. His tendency to fall over a lot apparently led to the decision to wear it.

Skating with professional partner Angela Egan, Bez proved a huge hit with viewers, but not the judges. Out of a possible 40, new judge Oti Mabuse scored him just 12.5 points. It was the viewers’ votes that kept him out of the skate-off.

This is the second time Bez has caught the virus, after ending up in hospital with it last year. “I really seriously thought I was going to die”, he commented of his ordeal. If he can show a negative result after five days, and again on day six, then Bez will be able to leave quarantine under the new change in the Covid rules, and hopefully be back on the show for Sunday 30.

In the meantime, the remaining six celebrities will contest next Sunday’s show. Show insiders are obviously fearing a repeat of the chaos that surrounded last year’s series, which appeared doomed to never continue at one point, between Covid and injuries.

“We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff, which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines”, said a spokeswoman for ITV, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

