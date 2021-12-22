Dancing on Ice confirms Oti Mabuse as new judge

Dancing on Ice confirms Oti Mabuse as their new judge



Dancing On Ice bosses have confirmed the huge scoop of signing 31-year-old Oti Mabuse, the former BBC Strictly Come Dancing star, as their new judge to replace John Barrowman. The hugely popular ITV show is back on our TV screens with a new series that kicks off in the new year.

Oti is well known for her incredible dancing talent, and speaking about her new role, she said, “As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice”.

She continued, “It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I’m feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean, and Ashley Banjo. I can’t wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate, and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography”.

“Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they’ll be feeling. It’s more than an honour, and I already can’t wait to join the family”, she added.

Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, is excited at the prospect of working with the show’s new panellist, as she enthused, “Oti is not only a supremely talented dancer and choreographer, but she brings enormous fun and energy to all that she does. It’s fantastic to be welcoming her to our Ice Panel”.

A brand new batch of celebrities will take on the challenge of becoming the Dancing On Ice 2022 champion, with a diverse selection including Happy Monday’s dancer, Bez; professional dancer, Brendan Cole; Kimberly Wyatt from the Pussycat Dolls, and pop star Rachel Stevens.

Joining them will be more talent, in the shape of Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Ben Foden the English rugby star, Liberty Poole from Love Island, Paralympian Stef Reid, and dancer Regan Gascoigne, son of England football legend, Paul Gascoigne, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

