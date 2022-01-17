IF you can’t wait for the Monsters of Metal weekend this July, there is an earlier option when two top tribute bands come to the Fuengirola Sala Superstar on Saturday February 12.

Headliners are Metalmania, probably Spain’s most successful tribute to Metallica and they have been together since 2001 playing hundreds of gigs over the years and polishing as well as updating their homage to the hugely popular American band.

Be prepared to leave the venue with ringing ears as they normally turn the volume up to 11 and play a two-hour show.

Supporting them on the evening (and indeed on their current Spanish tour) are the ZZ Show, a Top experience of the music of the Texan trio who sadly lost bass player Dusty Hill in 2021 at the age of 72.

The band use video screens and special effects as they perform the chugging boogie that the bearded ones are so well known for.

It’s going to be a long night to remember with tickets costing just €12.15 online and doors opening at 7.30pm so visit https://www.taquilla.com/entradas/metalmania-tributo-a-metallica to make sure you don’t miss out but be aware that there will invariably some restrictions with regards to masks and social distancing.

