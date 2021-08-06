AFTER the success of rock events in previous editions of Marenostrum Fuengirola Festival, it’s Heavy Metal Time as Fuengirola welcomes headbangers on August 28 and 29.

Now scheduled for the end of August, no less than 10 bands are due to take part in the Metal Paradise Fest over two nights.

Two day passes at €39 per person plus booking fee are on sale and maximum number of tickets to be sold to any one person will eight with prices rising as the dates of the concerts get closer.

Doors will open at 4pm and bands will play until midnight subject to possible changes due to future restrictions and masks will be mandatory at all times.

The venue is divided into two areas: Front Stage (front part of the stage, standing) with a smaller capacity and General, the rest of the concert space.

Each area has its own entrances, bathrooms, bars, food trucks, etc. and they are independent of each other.

Thrash metal band Kreator from Germany will be headlining one night and Eluveitie a Swiss folk metal band heading the other night although there will be bands from across Europe and Spain taking part in the event.

