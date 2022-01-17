GET fit and help support Triple A animal rescue in Marbella by visiting the Fitness Festival at the Palacios de Congresos on January 29 and 30.

It’s a new event for Marbella and brings together a number of companies and individuals who will be pleased to share their knowledge of fitness and well-being with visitors.

There are a number of guest speakers including English bodybuilder Dorian Yates who was six-time Mr Olympia champion as well as six live classes and six live performances each day, over 40 fitness related businesses, a kid’s zone, sports section, gyms, games, food village and a social media area.

Entry costs €5 for adults and €3 for children and there is a family ticket priced at €12 all of which can be purchased in advance at https://www.fitnessfestivalmarbella.com.

This is one of a number of new concepts to try to link the charity with local businesses and residents as Triple A continually needs to ensure regular funding during the coming year.

For regular supporters of Triple A there might even be a chance to purchase their 2022 calendar which has been professionally produced and features a number of dogs from the rescue centre.

