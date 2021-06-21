Thanks to the fact that Marbella Council continues to shows its support for Triple A Animal Shelter the charity will be able to continue caring for cats and dogs.

Once again, Mayor Ángeles Muñoz signed off the annual collaboration agreement that confirms the commitment that the City Council maintains with the Association of Abandoned Animals (Triple A).

The amount involved to allow the charity to keep saving the lives of dogs and cats for 2021 is €80,000 and it must be remembered that the Council has already committed €1.2 million to remodel the facilities at the compound which allows proper sanitation and water supply.

Muñoz recalled that the subsidy granted to this association “has been increasing over the years from the initial €15,000 which moved to €30,000 and later to €60,0000, until reaching the €80,000 granted in 2019.

In addition, the mayor explained that this year “we have made an effort to advance the signature with respect to the previous year, understanding its difficult situation due to the pandemic.”

As the facilities are being upgraded in order to ensure that the animals that are cared for have a comfortable home until they find a new family, the Council has agreed for a temporary transfer of the headquarters to a nearby plot of 7,000 square metres.

For her part, Bettina Pietsh, president of the association, thanked the City Council for the new support for Triple A and pointed out that they currently host more than 200 dogs and 300 cats in the shelter.

She added, “we have many expenses and this year we have had a worse time because of the pandemic.”

To find out more about Triple A visit https://www.tripleamarbella.org.

