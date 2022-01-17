CUDECA Foundation in Benalmadena received €10000 from La Sala Group and the Elena Gaite Foundation.

This was the result of the regular La Sala Golf Tournaments which took place during 2021 and the money is going to the ‘Joan Hunt, one in a million’ campaign.

All proceeds from La Sala Golf tournament days (€25,000 in 2021) go to the Elena Gaite Foundation in support of the Cudeca Foundation, DEBRA – Piel de Mariposa and AVOI, as well as to help the family of the firefighter who lost his life in the forest fire that hit the mountains last year, among other important charitable causes.

The Elena Gaite Foundation has recently been set up to help charitable causes, in particular, to support the cause of the Cudeca Foundation, with the intention of raising funds in Elena’s name and maintaining her legacy of unceasing help to others as an inspiration and example to all those around her.

Elena, recently deceased and unforgettable to all her colleagues, friends and family, was instrumental in making La Sala what it is today, one of the most important hospitality enclaves on the Costa del Sol.

Ian Radford, La Sala Group Chairman, said: “It was great to return to the fun golf days of 2021. Seeing so many of our regular golfers enjoying the day makes all the effort worthwhile. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support.”

For his part, Elena’s husband John Frutos, said movingly: “I want to thank Cudeca for the help they gave Elena and my family during her last days and to say that both the Elena Gaite Foundation and La Sala Group will continue to support this indispensable cause for our community, that of palliative care.”

Donations can be made online at the www.oneinamillion.es website.

